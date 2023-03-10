Alexandria Garden Club March Meeting

Our first meeting of the year is happening soon! After treats and a social time we will learn about winter sowing - a method to start seeds by following the seasonal changes. The seeds are planted in a milk jug and when the conditions are right they will germinate. Supplies will be furnished. New members and guests welcome!!
