AGC Annual Meeting

The annual Alexandria Gun Club meeting will be held at the Corral Supper Club in Nelson, MN on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 at 6 pm. Membership renewals are accepted at that time. There will be a chicken buffet available for $15 per person which includes tax and tip. (RSVP Required to alexandriagunclub@gmail.com) We will be collecting those fees at the entrance to the back room where our meeting will be held. Please pay with cash or check to Alexandria Gun Club and we will pay the Supper club at the end of the evening. Supper Club Staff will be available to take your drink orders separately. Membership dues for 2022 will be accepted at the Annual Meeting! Pistol League will begin on January 11th, 2022. Watch for additional information!