The 50th Annual Fall Festival in Parkers Prairie hosts a large variety of activities, craft vendors, food, live music, and entertainment for all ages!! The very popular RING OF FIRE Bull Riding event kicks off the Fall Festival Friday night with a live performance from Out of Line Friday night! Saturday hosts a jam packed day of kid games, contest, and activities along with fun contests for adults too! Like the Trowbridge Creek Mobile Petting Zoo, a junior and senior medallion hunt and bean bag tournament, bouncy house, water balloon wars, bingo, a Truck and Tractor Pull, free ice cream, a beard and mullet contest, a burnout contest, the MISS PARKERS PRAIRIE Pageant, FIREWORKS and live music with Runestone Rebellion! Return Sunday for a pancake breakfast, the Rip & Roar Car Show, more kids games, a farm animal petting zoo, and Short on Cash closes out the festival at 2 pm! Don't Miss THIS time-honored event!! All at the 50th Annual Parkers Prairie Fall Festival!! August 4, 5, & 6th!! See you there!
