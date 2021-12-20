28th Annual Christmas Day Dinner

28th Annual Christmas Day Dinner Drive through Take Out Meal. Reservations are encouraged and appreciated. To pick up dinner , enter the alley off 7th avenue on the East side of the Church and dinner will be brought out to your car. No Charge-Donations accepted If you are interested in volunteering, call the church at 763-3341 or go to their website at www.firstcongregationaluccalex.com