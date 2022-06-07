The 20th annual Douglas County Senior Expo is Thursday, June 16th. It’s at St. Mary’s Education Center in Alexandria. The doors open at 8 a.m. This expo features local experts to help our senior residents avoid fraud and scams. It’s free but please register by calling 320-762-3047.
