16th Big Ole Roundup

The 16th Big Ole Round-Up, a fellowship weekend for members of Alcoholic Anonymous, other recovery programs, and their families, will be held Friday through Sunday, March 18th – 20th, 2022 at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria. Everyone is invited to attend. Speakers over the weekend include members of AA and Al-Anon who share their experience, strength, and hope. Open AA and Al-Anon meetings as well as workshops will be held throughout the weekend. For more information about the fellowship weekend, call Lorne at 320-260-3104, email bigoleroundup@yahoo.com or visit the Big Ole Round-Up Facebook page.
