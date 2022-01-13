Alexandria Industries' 15th Annual 'Fishing For the Cure' Ice Fishing Tournament Prizes awarded for the top 100 fish by the largest weight and time registered in two categories: - Top 50 for large fish (walleye and northern) - Top 50 in small fish (crappie, sunfish and perch) Entry Tickets: - Adults $20 - Kids 12 and Under ($10) Tickets can be purchased on the ice the day of the tournament for $30 for adults and $10 for kids under 12 years old. - Tournament allows fish house shelters; participants can fish anywhere on Smith Lake - Participants must observe all Minnesota DNR fishing rules and regulations This family fun tournament is open to everyone! Special prizes are given to all kids 12 and under, entered in the tournament. 100% of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Douglas County. Find us on Facebook! @aifishingforthecure
