Join us for our 10th Annual Empty Bowls Project! Thursday, March 30th, 2023 from 5pm - 7pm at Alexandria Area High School (Commons area). The Empty Bowl Project is a fundraiser and campaign to raised awareness about hunger in the community. This year's event will include live entertainment, a silent auction, and AAHS art show, and a Horsehair Pottery Experience (20 slots available from 5pm-6:30pm). What is Horsehair Pottery, you ask? Horsehair pottery is completed by reheating a previously fired porcelain pot, adding strands of horsehair which burns on contact with the pot, and then caramelizing the burning hair by tossing sugar or sawdust onto it. The result is a stringy lightning-like design to the pot. All proceeds support The Shelf at AAHS, The DMS Food Shelf, Outreach Food Shelf, and Unity Way Backpack Attack. If you would like to donate to the Empty Bowls Project, and/or donate to the silent auction, please contact Kelly Hilbrands direct at (320) 762-2142 ext 4627. All checks must be written out to Calvary Lutheran Church (memo: Empty Bowls Project) or VENMO: @calvarychurchalex