(Minneapolis, MN)--Xcel Energy is offering a new program designed to put active-duty military customers at ease while serving their country. The new program, called “You Cover Us, We Cover You” offers deployed Minnesota military with six months of free repair coverage on up to four home appliances while they’re away from home.
“As a company truly committed to military families, we’re working to offer programs and services that benefit our servicemen and women and their families as they serve our nation,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO, Xcel Energy. “As one of the near 1,200 veterans that work at Xcel, we know our service members have a lot to contend with and how their appliances are running back home shouldn’t be one of them. This innovative program created by our employees, shows how much they care about our military customers and making their time away from home easier on their families.”
In addition to the free six months of deployed military program coverage, all Minnesota military veterans are eligible for a 15-percent discount on any Xcel Energy HomeSmart service plan, and a 10-percent discount on brand-new heating or cooling equipment.
HomeSmart service plans provide residents with coverage and peace of mind by ensuring their appliances and HVAC equipment run safely and efficiently. Repair plans include Essential Appliance Repair that covers up to four major appliances, and Premium Appliance Repair that covers up to eight major appliances, along with a Replacement Assistance option for covered appliances that are beyond repair.
Additional systems coverage options include (features vary based on location):
- Preventive maintenance on HVAC equipment.
- Plumbing systems.
- Sewer line stoppages.
- Electronics surge protection.
- Interior gas line.
- Interior electrical wiring.
Customers must have gas and/or electric service with Xcel Energy in a HomeSmart service area to qualify.
To learn more about the special military program and to enroll, military customers may call 866-837-9762 or visitwww.xcelenergy.com/HomeSmartMilitary.