(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Motorists traveling on Highway 7 south of Beardsley in Big Stone County are advised to drive with caution. There is water over the road at mile point 15. Officials say that signage has been placed in the area.
The recent warm temperatures are causing melting to go on leading to some minor flooding. Other areas around the area could also experience some water on roadways at times so use caution as well.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or call 511.