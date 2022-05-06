(Chanhassen, MN)--Spring has finally arrived here in Minnesota this week.
The National Weather Service says we will see even warmer and more humid air by next week with several chances of thunderstorms across central and west central Minnesota.
The Storm Predictions Center say that some storms may be on the severe side across mainly eastern Minnesota. They say these storm could particularly be strong on Monday when a risk area covers much of the Central Plains and the Upper Midwest.
Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s next week, but there are indications that even some 90s will be possible across the state, according to the National Weather Service.