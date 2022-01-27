(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings have found their next general manager. The team hired former Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (QWAY-see AH-doh-foh MEN-saw) to fill the role on Wednesday. The 40-year-old's deal is reportedly worth 12-million dollars over four years. Adofo-Mensah comes from an analytics background, and he was in the 49ers front office from 2013 until 2019 before spending the last two seasons with Cleveland. Adofo-Mensah will be officially introduced at a morning news conference in Eagan. The organization will now turn all its attention towards hiring its next head coach.
Vikings hire new GM, head coach is next
