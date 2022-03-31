(Alexandria, MN) – One lucky and talented woman was honored Wednesday as Tina Rice of Alexandria was named the 2021-2022 Woman of the Year by the Lakes Area Professional Women.
Rice is employed by Douglas County Land and Resource Management. She was honored Wednesday at their annual recognition luncheon at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
Two local businesses were also honored as Palmer Creations of Glenwood was named the Small Employer of the Year, and Vance Thompson Vision was named the Large Employer of the Year.
Lakes Area Professional Women began in June 2009. Prior to that the organization was known as Alexandria Area Business and Professional Women and began back in 1944.