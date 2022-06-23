(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service now says a few of the thunderstorms that might fire off tonight (Thursday) could be strong to severe in western and central Minnesota.
Officials say the storms could potentially produce large hail and/or damaging winds tonight. They say they are not looking for "widespread coverage by any means, but it is a non-zero severe threat later today." Precipitation will diminish overnight through the first half of Friday as the atmosphere stabilizes.
A cold front will reportedly move east across the Dakotas during the day Friday and into MN Friday night. They say that more robust thunderstorm development is expected later in the day Friday into Friday night.