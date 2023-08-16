(Finland, MN)--Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center announced today that the Association of Nature Center Administrators (ANCA) has chosen Wolf Ridge Executive Director Peter Smerud as the recipient of the 2023 ANCA Nature Center Leadership Award. This award acknowledges Smerud’s major achievements at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center and as a national leader in outdoor school. Smerud is the first Minnesotan to receive the award.

Smerud has long championed nature-based learning and energy efficiency at the national and state level. Most recently he has led the Minnesota Outdoor School for All Coalition (outdoorschoolforallmn.org), introducing legislation that would fully fund a three-day, two-night immersive nature experience for every fourth through eighth-grade student in the state. If passed, Minnesota would join Oregon and Washington as early leaders in making Outdoor School accessible for all. Smerud has also played an instrumental role in ANCA’s national Outdoor School for All campaign.

"I have been working closely with Pete as a member of ANCA’s Outdoor School for All Consortium and am constantly impressed with his creativity, strategic thinking, and perseverance when faced with incredible obstacles,” said Jen Levey, ANCA executive director. “Pete raises the bar for leadership and always extends a hand to those around him to elevate other leaders along the way.”

Smerud joined Wolf Ridge in 1987 when he started working as a naturalist. Over his 36 years at Wolf Ridge, he has contributed to nearly all aspects of its operations, including facility and program development, adventure education and administration. He assumed the role of executive director in 2011. Under his leadership, Wolf Ridge completed the renovation of its Margaret A. Cargill Lodge, which houses students who participate in multi-day, overnight programs. This was the world's first renovation project to achieve full certification of the Living Building Challenge, the highest international standard for sustainability, inclusive of energy, water, site, health and equity sub-standards.

Smerud has been active since 2000 in other aspects of ANCA, being a regular participant at the Outdoor School Summit and the ANCA Annual Summit, serving on ANCA Peer Consult teams and supporting future leaders in the ANCA Mentor Program. ANCA will recognize Smerud with this award as part of the Leadership Award Ceremony on August 23 at the 2023 ANCA Annual Summit.

ABOUT THE AWARD

The ANCA Nature Center Leadership Award recognizes an individual who, in their role at the highest administrative level of an organization, has made a major contribution to the success of a nature center, as well as important contributions to the profession through professional organizations and the support of other nature center leaders. ANCA has presented this award to one individual each year since 2000.

ABOUT ANCA

The Association of Nature Center Administrators (ANCA) promotes and supports best leadership and management practices for the nature and environmental learning center profession. It is the only such organization in North America and supports over 700 dues-paying members that include nature center directors, managers, senior administrators and board members.

ABOUT WOLF RIDGE ENVIRONMENTAL LEARNING CENTER

Wolf Ridge, the largest accredited environmental learning center in the U.S., is known for its innovative environmental education programs. Over 13,000 K–12 students from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois and Florida visit Wolf Ridge each school year. Since 1974, the center’s naturalist training program has produced professional educators who now lead nature-based educational programs all over the world. Professionals, families and youth from around the country participate in its educational camps and workshops.