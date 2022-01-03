(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 38 thousand hardy pro hockey fans braved subzero wind chills to watch a game between the Saint Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild Saturday.
Despite the cold the NHL Winter Classic outdoor game at Target Field was a sellout. People had been waiting in line when the gates first opened at 4:00 p.m. and the puck dropped at 6:00 p.m. There were warming locations inside the stadium, but some fans said they were using as many 15 hand warmers to brave the frigid temperatures. The Blues skated away with a 6-4 victory.