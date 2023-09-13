(Undated)--A new survey finds that Minnesota is one of the happiest states in the nation. The survey by WalletHub says that Minnesota is the fourth happiest state.
WalletHub reportedly compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.
Coming in first was Utah, followed by Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Florida, Idaho, and Nebraska.
North Dakota ranked 13th, South Dakota 18th, Wisconsin 19th, and Iowa 21st. The least happiest state was West Virginia.
For more on the study go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959.