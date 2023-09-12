(St. Paul, MN)--Violent crime in Minnesota dropped between 2021 and 2022. That's according to new data released from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The BCA's 2022 Uniform Crime Report was released yesterday (Monday) and shows an 8.6 percent drop in violent crime last year. While property crimes like burglary and larceny also dropped year-over-year, vehicle thefts rose by nearly 13 percent last year.
The BCA says that's the highest number of vehicle thefts reported in the state since 2001.