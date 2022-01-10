(Saint Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a major project that added two new traffic lanes to I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers is complete.
The work included installing a new interchange at Dayton Park and the installation of cameras monitoring eastbound traffic. The cameras are not license plate readers, officials say. They are part of Minnesota’s weigh-in-motion truck enforcement system. They take a photo of all vehicles crossing some pavement sensors to determine if trucks are violating the state’s weight laws.