Two wounded in shooting at the Mall of America late last week

(Bloomington, MN)  --  Bloomington police say two people were wounded at Mall of America Friday afternoon.  The shooting happened at about 5:00 p-m on the mall’s third floor and the facility was put on lockdown.  A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg during an argument with another man.  A second victim who wasn’t involved was grazed by a gunshot.  Police say they haven’t found the weapon and they are no longer searching for the suspect.  They didn’t report how long the mall was on lockdown.