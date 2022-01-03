(Bloomington, MN) -- Bloomington police say two people were wounded at Mall of America Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 5:00 p-m on the mall’s third floor and the facility was put on lockdown. A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg during an argument with another man. A second victim who wasn’t involved was grazed by a gunshot. Police say they haven’t found the weapon and they are no longer searching for the suspect. They didn’t report how long the mall was on lockdown.
Two wounded in shooting at Mall of America
- Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony
