(Roseville, MN) -- Officials with the Minnesota Lottery say two tickets bought in Two Harbors and Glencoe are worth one million dollars. The businesses where they were sold will get bonuses of five thousand dollars. Lottery officials say five tickets worth 100 thousand dollars and five more worth 25 thousand each were also bought. The million-dollar and 100-thousand-dollar prizes have to be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Winners have until December 30th to collect their winnings.
Two $1 million Minnesota Lottery winners reported on New Year's Day
