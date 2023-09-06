(Cleveland, OH)--The Minnesota Twins scored five runs in the top of the eighth during an 8-3 win at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Jorge Polanco broke a 3-3 tie with a sacrifice fly during the inning, and Donovan Solano smoked a three-run triple to put the game away. Christian Vazquez added a solo home run in the victory, while Griffin Jax earned his sixth win in relief.
The Twins have a seven-game lead over Cleveland for first place in the AL Central at 73-and-66. Joe Ryan starts for Minnesota against the Guardians this afternoon.