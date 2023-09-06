Twins beat Guardians Tuesday night, wrap up series Wednesday afternoon

(Courtesy: MLB/Minnesota Twins)

(Cleveland, OH)--The Minnesota Twins scored five runs in the top of the eighth during an 8-3 win at Progressive Field on Tuesday night.  Jorge Polanco broke a 3-3 tie with a sacrifice fly during the inning, and Donovan Solano smoked a three-run triple to put the game away.  Christian Vazquez added a solo home run in the victory, while Griffin Jax earned his sixth win in relief. 

The Twins have a seven-game lead over Cleveland for first place in the AL Central at 73-and-66.  Joe Ryan starts for Minnesota against the Guardians this afternoon. 