(Warroad, MN) -- The toll is 250 dollars per vehicle to drive the 37-mile ice highway from Warroad to the Northwest Angle resort community.
This is the second year the road has been built across the frozen surface of the Lake of the Woods. Backers say it costs an estimated 15 hundred dollars per mile for plowing and maintenance. The ice road lets people avoid a drive into Canada -- or get to the Northwest Angle without using a plane or snowmobile. The ice road was first built last year when the Canadian border was closed to nonessential travel from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.