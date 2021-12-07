(Saint Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says the first three National Guard skilled-nursing teams are now being deployed to long-term care facilities in Fergus Falls, Onamia, and New Hope that are experiencing severe staff shortages.
And the governor says a new alternative care site will open this week in Hastings, where hospitals can send non-critical patients to free up beds for COVID cases. Walz also announced an initiative to recruit, train and deploy at least a thousand new certified nursing assistants to long-term care facilities in Minnesota by the end of January. He says the program will recruit qualified Minnesotans and enroll them in certification courses at Minnesota State campuses.