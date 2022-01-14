(Moorhead, MN) -- Three people are under arrest for an alleged carjacking attempt at a Moorhead gas station Thursday afternoon.
A man said he was in his car at the gas pump when another man got in the passenger side, displayed a gun, and ordered him out of the vehicle. Officers say the victim was able to get inside the convenience store where an employee locked the door. The suspect approached the door before fleeing the scene in another vehicle. Police made a traffic stop and arrested the suspects and recovered a handgun. A Fargo woman, a man from Chicago, and a man with no permanent address were taken into custody.