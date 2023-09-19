Training available to help teachers with suicide prevention in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Teachers across Minnesota are being urged to get training in a new suicide prevention program.  The state departments of Health and Education want teachers to take the training to help support students' mental and emotional well-being.  The virtual training lets teachers have real-life conversations about teenage mental health and how they can best support it.  Training will be provided for free to all educational staffers through June of next year.

