(St. Paul, MN)--Teachers across Minnesota are being urged to get training in a new suicide prevention program. The state departments of Health and Education want teachers to take the training to help support students' mental and emotional well-being. The virtual training lets teachers have real-life conversations about teenage mental health and how they can best support it. Training will be provided for free to all educational staffers through June of next year.
