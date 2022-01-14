(Saint Paul, MN) -- The state's Sentencing Guidelines Commission is backing away from a change that Republicans warn would have eliminated tougher sentences for those who commit crimes while on probation.
GOP Senator Warren Limmer from Maple Grove says by the Commission's own estimates, "it would have meant 536 criminals being released from prison." Commission Chair Kelly Lyn Mitchell responded that's not true. Mitchell said, "that's the kind of narrative that we cannot continue to have placed out in the public. We need to have facts." Top Republicans claim Minnesotans are tired of worrying about their safety as a crime wave persists in the metro area.