(Saint Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is the latest elected official to test positive for COVID-19.
Simon's office confirmed the results Tuesday night. Simon says he took a PCR test Saturday and has been in quarantine since then in an abundance of caution. He says he feels fine, "probably because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted." Simon plans to continue working while quarantined for ten days. Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Walz have also recently tested positive for COVID.