(Saint Paul, MN) -- It’s called a 136-year tradition.
The Saint Paul Winter Carnival’s 10-day run starts Friday. President Lisa Jacobson with the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation says the annual event will again include everything from food vendors to the return of the warming house. Jacobson says one of the ice sculptors will return for his 50th year. Activities continue through February 6th. COVID protocols will be in place. High temperatures of 20-to-25 degrees are forecast for the first day.