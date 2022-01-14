(Saint Paul, MN) -- The chairman of the Minnesota House Public Safety committee is not running for re-election this fall.
Representative Carlos Mariani of St. Paul was first elected in 1991 and is currently in his 16th term. Mariani called serving in the state legislature for over three decades, "the privilege of my life. " The Saint Paul Democrat said, "representing one of the most racially and economically diverse districts in the state honored me with the expectation to be on the front edge of lawmaking for social justice and policy transformation." Mariani authored the Minnesota Police Accountability after the murder of George Floyd.