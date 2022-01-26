(Saint Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Housing Agency officials say the state's emergency rental assistance program will not be accepting any more applications after 9:00 p.m. Friday.
RentHelpMN was set up in response to the COVID pandemic but will run out of federal funds this weekend. DFL State Representatives Alice Hausman of Saint Paul and Michael Howard from Richfield are calling on the governor, House, and Senate to work together to provide assistance for renters. Republican Senator Rich Draheim from Madison Lake accuses state Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho of mismanaging RentHelpMN every step of the way.