(Hinckley, MN) -- The remains of a Wisconsin woman were found in Minnesota over the weekend.
The body of 33-year-old Ashley Miller Carlson was found near the area of Graces Lake, not far from where her car had been found two months ago. Volunteers from Christian Aid Ministries as well as family members searching the area Saturday morning made the discovery of the remains. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. Miller-Carlson had been missing since September 24th. She'd last been seen the day before in the Lake Lena community of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, about 25 miles east of Hinckley.