(Saint Paul, MN) -- Some Minnesota farmers are anxiously awaiting a drought relief package from the Minnesota Legislature, as Republican lawmakers and the governor continue trying to reach an agreement for a special session.
The Minnesota Farm Bureau says the assistance is important for producers who fed their winter supply of forage to their livestock last summer because pastures were dried up. Some producers are faced with having to liquidate their herds and he'd like state lawmakers to pass a drought relief bill before Christmas.