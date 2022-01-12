(Minneapolis, MN) - A Plymouth man will spend 19 years in federal prison for advertising, producing, and distributing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Derek G. Williams used several accounts and aliases between November of 2019 and March 2021 to obtain child pornography and data related to the sexual exploitation of children. Williams pleaded guilty to three felony counts. Prosecutors say he also used a virtual private network or proxy services and coded language referring to child exploitation and bestiality to avoid detection by law enforcement. He will serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison term.