(Saint Paul, MN) -- State fire officials say people working from home and children being home-schooled are factors in the growing number of house fires during 2021.
Minnesota Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson says 2021 could even be worse. The main cause of house fires is cooking. The U.S. Fire Administration reports the number of house fires nationwide had been trending down from 2015 to 2019, but that trend has been reversed. More than half of the 354 thousand residential fires in 2019 were caused by cooking.