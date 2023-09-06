(St. Paul, MN)--Residents of Minnesota should be on the lookout for any mail from Montana. It may have your income tax rebate check. Minnesota rebate checks are being mailed from a vendor called Submittable Holdings, which is based in Missoula, Montana. The Department of Revenue is using the vendor because it is currently busy with property tax refunds.
Minnesota Department of Revenue spokesperson Ryan Brown says the department doesn't have enough resources to distribute both payments at the same time.