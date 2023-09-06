(Undated)--North Dakota is reportedly the hardest-working state in America. That's based on a Labor Day study by the personal finance website Wallethub. It ranked all 50 states on ten key factors, including the number of people with multiple jobs, the average hours worked per week, and the unemployment rate. North Dakota placed first, followed by Alaska in second, and South Dakota in third place. Nebraska and Wyoming round out the top five hardest-working states in the U.S.
Meanwhile, Iowa came in at No. 12 and Minnesota placed No. 23rd in the study.
The least hardest working state is New Mexico, according to the study.