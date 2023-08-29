(Undated)--A new ranking of the top colleges in Minnesota shows that a few schools outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area are among the best in the state. The ranking issued yesterday (Monday) by college assistance website Niche put Macalester College in St. Paul at the top, followed by Carleton College in Northfield. The top five is rounded out by the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in third, followed by St. Olaf College in Northfield and the University of Minnesota-Crookston. The website also ranked Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter in eighth, and Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato in tenth.
For more on the survey go to the website: https://www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-colleges.