(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials say more flights have been delayed and canceled at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
As of Sunday night, 74 flights had been canceled and 121 delayed. Airline officials report pilots and staff members are calling in sick in growing numbers after testing positive for COVID-19. The omicron variant and hazardous winter weather conditions worked with the holiday rush to affect flights all across the country. Travel experts recommend you check on your reservations frequently to get as much advanced notice of changes as is possible.