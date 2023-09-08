(Breezy Point, MN)--Investigators say a man shot and killed two women in Crow Wing County earlier this week and then turned the gun on himself. The investigation into the three deaths at the Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point began Tuesday night. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Michael Charles Toner of Maple Grove shot his partner Melanie Jansen and her daughter, Hannah Parmenter of Elk River. Investigators say Toner then used the gun to take his own life.
The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.