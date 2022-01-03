(Hastings, MN) -- A Montana man could face up to five years in prison if he is convicted on third-degree assault.
David Gene Beckett is accused of breaking another man’s leg in an attack October 27th. The victim says Beckett followed him into the Walmart parking lot and started yelling at him saying he cut Beckett off. The victim says he thought he could reason with Beckett, but he was immediately attacked. His name hasn’t been released. He reportedly had to spend nine days in a hospital after having surgery. Beckett was arrested about nine days after the attack.