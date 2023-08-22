(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation will soon send mobile phone alerts statewide to warn about road conditions and other hazards. MnDOT has reached an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to allow alerts that warn Minnesotans about road problems that impact public safety. The alerts will only be sent when road closures due to weather or crashes are expected to last more than four hours.
Officials say the alerts will typically include a brief description of the problem and a link to 511mn.org for more information.