(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's top election official says he does not have the power to keep former President Donald Trump off the state ballot. Secretary of State Steve Simon announced Thursday that his office does not have the authority to investigate a candidate's eligibility for office. He added that state law does allow others to challenge a candidate's eligibility in court and that his office has always honored those decisions.
Organizations in several states are challenging Trump's eligibility, citing a section of the Constitution that bars previous officeholders from running again if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States. They say Trump's actions before and during the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol make him ineligible.