(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesotans are mourning the loss of Clyde Bellecourt, a giant in Native Americans' fight for civil rights.
He died Tuesday at the age of 85 at his home in Minneapolis. Bellecourt was one of the founders of the American Indian Movement in the 1960s. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says of Bellecourt, "few have advocated harder and longer than he did, and we are indebted for that work. Indian Country benefited from Clyde Bellecourt's activism -- he cleared a path for so many of us." Senator Mary Kunesh of New Brighton says Bellecourt and his fellow AIM founders risked much to stand up for their values and demand that racism stop. Kunesh says she was fortunate enough to work with Bellecourt on legislation to prevent Native American names from being used as mascots for sports teams.