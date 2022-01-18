(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins are canceling the annual Winter Caravan for a second straight year due to COVID concerns.
The team informed host communities Monday that the tour featuring Twins players and coaches won't be coming. The Twins said, "with the Omicron variant continuing to drive case numbers up and posing a high risk, we feel this is the correct course of action to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, staff, employees, partners, and communities." The Winter Caravan was scheduled for January 30th through February 4th in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Iowa. Major League Baseball is currently on hold because of an ongoing labor dispute.