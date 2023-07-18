(Minneapolis, MN)--A new survey finds Minnesota to be one of the best states in the country at dealing with a financial crisis. The online business marketplace National Business Capital ranks the Gopher State fifth in its list of most recession-proof states for 2023. Survey officials point to Minnesota having a large amount of affordable housing as well as strong financial reserves for the state budget. North Dakota ranked first on the list.
