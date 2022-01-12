(Saint Paul, MN) -- The state Department of Employment and Economic Development says Minnesota's exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured products increased 19 percent to five-point-seven-billion dollars in the third quarter.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says exports have bounced back two percent higher than before the pandemic. Grove says," to be back up before where we were in 2019 is also really impressive, and I think it's just a sign that Minnesota businesses are ready to do business abroad again and are doing that." Exports to the state's top foreign markets made strong gains, including a jump of 37 percent to Canada, 22 percent to Mexico, and 127 percent to the Philippines.