(Rochester, MN) -- A data scientist at the Mayo Clinic Kern Center in Rochester expects this state’s omicron cases to peak around January 23rd, then drop off.
That’s a pattern already seen in New York State and Florida. Doctors in New York City and Miami have been dealing with record numbers, but now are reporting drastic drop-offs in the number of cases. Doctor Curtis Storlie says projections suggest Minnesota will see record case numbers over the next week -- possibly three times as has as the worst previous surge. There may be a “honeymoon period” after the peak, but it isn’t clear what comes after that.