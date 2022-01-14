(Saint Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is applauding the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday that blocks the COVID vaccine mandate and testing for large employers.
Chamber Vice President Vicki Stute says they're pleased with the high court's decision "and continue to believe that employers across Minnesota know best how to manage their workplaces and keep their employees and their customers safe." The nation's high court did not block enforcement of vaccine mandates for health care workers in facilities that receive federal funding. Republican state Representative Steve Drazkowski from Mazeppa says over 700 Mayo Clinic employees were fired because of the mandate and calls the high court's ruling "selective constitutionality."