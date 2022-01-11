(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis City Council is making history by unanimously electing Andrea Jenkins as the first openly transgender black woman as council president.
For the first time the city council has a majority of persons of color and Jenkins said, "We represent a diversity of thought, of ideas and solutions to the most pressing issues of our time," including public safety beyond policing, rent control, and housing insecurity. Mayor Jacob Frey in his second inaugural speech Monday urged councilmembers to put politics behind them, saying "the hard work of governing lies ahead."